Florida Gas Prices Climb 7 Cents On Average In The Last Week

October 17, 2022

Florida gas prices averaged $3.40 a gallon on Sunday. That’s 7 cents per gallon more than a week ago, 22 cents more than this time last year, yet 3 cents less than last month.

The average in Escambia County was $3.25. Sunday night, a low of $3.22 could be found in Cantonment, while Pensacola was as low $3.03 on Nine Mile Road.

“Drivers faced another round of rising gas prices last week, as retail prices at the pump continued to adjust to the big jump in oil prices which occurred more than a week ago,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The 17% oil price hike was largely in response to OPEC’s announcement that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day in effort to raise oil prices. The resulting gas price hike effectively erased any discounts created by the state gas tax holiday. Fortunately, oil prices took a step back last week, which should ease upward pressure at the pump.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 