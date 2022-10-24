Florida Average Gas Prices Deline 6 Cents

October 24, 2022

Florida gas prices declined 6 cents per gallon last week.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.36 per gallon.

In Escambia County, the average price per gallon was $3.18. A North Escambia low of $3.17 could be found at several Cantonment stations Sunday night, while Pensacola prices were as low as $2.91 on Nine Mile Road.

“Oil prices dropped 8% two weeks ago, then hung relatively steady last week, enabling pump prices to decline,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Drivers should see pump prices drift even lower this week. But a sudden jump at the pump is likely on November 1, when the state’s gasoline tax holiday ends.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

