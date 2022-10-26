Final Beulah Fire Station Crew Returns From Hurricane Ian Recovery Mission

The final Escambia County Fire Rescue crews assisting with Hurricane Ian recovery have returned from South Florida.

Lt. Keith Chapman and firefighter Kenny Fehl made it home safely with Tanker 2 from the Beulah Fire Station, ending the mission that was requested by the Florida Division of Emergency Management. Crews assisted in clearing roads, tarping houses, water supply and day-to-day operations for the communities affected by Hurricane Ian.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.