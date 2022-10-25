Fields of Faith: Community Worship Service Wednesday Night At Northview
October 25, 2022
Northview High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host their annual Fields of Faith at Northview High School Wednesday night at 6:30 in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.
Admission is free; the public is encouraged to attend.
Fields of Faith is a national student-led initiative. “Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together,” according to national organizers.
Pictured: Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium in Bratt Monday afternoon. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
