Fields Of Faith: Community Worship Service Held
October 27, 2022
Northview High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes hosted their annual Fields of Faith Wednesday night in Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium.
Fields of Faith is a national student-led initiative. “Students invite, pray for, share with, and challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ. An athletic field provides a neutral, rally point where a community can come together,” according to national organizers.
