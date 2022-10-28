Escambia School Choice Open Enrollment Period Is Continuing

The school choice open enrollment period for middle and high schools in Escambia County will continue through December.

For elementary schools, the open enrollment period will be January 30 until March 10, 2023.

For more information, click or tap here.

Pictured: A School Choice Expo was held last week at Washington High School, but the open enrollment period is continuing. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.