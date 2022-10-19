Escambia County Names Teachers Of The Year
October 19, 2022
Escambia County Teachers of the Year have been announced.
One of them will be named the Escambia County School District’s overall Teacher of the year.
NorthEscambia.com will introduce you to many of the individual North Escambia area Teachers of the Year in the coming weeks.
The Teachers of the Year by school are:
Elementary Schools
- Jim Allen Elementary — Kristi Mims
- Bellview Elementary — Erin Bartush
- Beulah Elementary — Sara Smith
- Blue Angels Elementary — Mary Crisson
- Bratt Elementary — Pamela Trice
- Brentwood Elementary — Audrey Brown
- Hellen Caro Elementary — Andrea McGinnis
- N. B. Cook Elementary — Dawn Jackson
- Cordova Park Elementary — Jessica Stallings
- Ensley Elementary — Lashandra Dean
- Ferry Pass Elementary — Lisa Moss
- Global Learning Academy — Carmen Dones
- Holm Elementary — Michelle Davison
- Kingsfield Elementary School — Melanie Johnson
- Lincoln Park Elementary — Jamila Richardson
- Lipscomb Elementary — Holly Griffin
- Longleaf Elementary — Susan Watkins
- McArthur Elementary — Dawn Bechtol
- Molino Park Elementary — Christin Love
- Montclair Elementary — Kathryn Lovely
- Myrtle Grove Elementary — Mershun Deas
- Navy Point Elementary — Kayla Murray-Galloway
- Oakcrest Elementary — George Grace
- Pine Meadow Elementary — David Vaughn
- Pleasant Grove Elementary — Jacqueline Hogan
- Scenic Heights Elementary — Heather Gagnet
- O.J. Semmes Elementary — Krystin Johnson
- Sherwood Elementary — Nina Bryant
- A. K. Suter Elementary — Anna Harageones
- Warrington Elementary — Jennifer Godwin
- C. A. Weis Elementary — Sierra Yingst
- West Pensacola Elementary — Debbie Jewell
Middle Schools
- Bailey Middle School — Rachel Bryans
- Bellview Middle — Leslie Schottgen
- Beulah Middle — Danielle O’Connor
- Brown Barge Middle — Lauren Meiss
- Ernest Ward Middle — Michelle Thomas
- Ferry Pass Middle — Rebecca Duben
- Ransom Middle — Christopher Norris
- Warrington Middle — Sharde Wiggins
- Workman Middle — Tyrese Person
High Schools
- Escambia High School — Kylee Tullos
- Northview High School — Donna McMillan
- Pensacola High School — Lisette Guttery
- Pine Forest High School — Dr. Tonita Goldston
- Tate High School — Nikki Gill
- Washington High School — Gary Horne
- West Florida High School — Angela McFarland
Other Schools and Centers
- Escambia Westgate — Jimitre McMillan
- Achieve Academy — Angela Griffith
- Alternative Education — Karen Hutchinson
- Beulah Academy of Science — DeEdra Wesemann
- Capstone Academy — Angelique Smith
- Escambia Virtual — Linda Patti
- Hope Horizon — Elizabeth (Beth) Howard
- Success Academy — Allison Roberts
