Escambia And Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Offices, Pensacola Police Return From Helping With Ian Recovery

October 11, 2022

The team of local law enforcement officers that helped clean up and restore areas after Hurricane Ian has returned home.

The team was composed of officers from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department and Gulf Breeze Police Department.

Taking part were: Colonel Jeremy Small (ECSO), Lt. Mike Hoyland (ECSO), Lt. Patrick Crossley (ECSO), Lt. Phillip Folmar (ECSO), Lt. Kevin Biggs (ECSO), Sgt. Vince Odenbrett (ECSO), Sgt. David Brown (ECSO), Sgt. Jacob Holloway (ECSO), Deputy Ken Holyfield (ECSO), Deputy Justin Fountain (ECSO), Deputy Jorge Haitt (ECSO), Deputy Larry Richardson (ECSO), K-9 Eso (ECSO), Deputy Eric Alvarez (ECSO), Deputy Anthony Silva (ECSO), Deputy Bert Powell (ECSO), Deputy Thomas Hyler (ECSO), Deputy Mickey Swaboda (ECSO), Deputy Jalen Atkins (ECSO), Deputy Jason Donnelly (ECSO), Jack Reid (ECSO), Jake Lucas (ECSO), John Dosh (ECSO), Chad Mauldin (ECSO), Officer Blaine Welers (GPD), Officer Ben Cunningham (GPD), Lt. Chad Willhite (PPD), Sgt. Danny Harnett (PPD), Det. Kyle Skipper (PPD), Det. Charles Restifo (PPD), Det. John Cramer (PPD), Officer Drew Glass (PPD), Officer Kenneth McMahon (PPD), and Officer Kesley Isenberg (PPD).

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 