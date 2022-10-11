Escambia And Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Offices, Pensacola Police Return From Helping With Ian Recovery

The team of local law enforcement officers that helped clean up and restore areas after Hurricane Ian has returned home.

The team was composed of officers from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola Police Department and Gulf Breeze Police Department.

Taking part were: Colonel Jeremy Small (ECSO), Lt. Mike Hoyland (ECSO), Lt. Patrick Crossley (ECSO), Lt. Phillip Folmar (ECSO), Lt. Kevin Biggs (ECSO), Sgt. Vince Odenbrett (ECSO), Sgt. David Brown (ECSO), Sgt. Jacob Holloway (ECSO), Deputy Ken Holyfield (ECSO), Deputy Justin Fountain (ECSO), Deputy Jorge Haitt (ECSO), Deputy Larry Richardson (ECSO), K-9 Eso (ECSO), Deputy Eric Alvarez (ECSO), Deputy Anthony Silva (ECSO), Deputy Bert Powell (ECSO), Deputy Thomas Hyler (ECSO), Deputy Mickey Swaboda (ECSO), Deputy Jalen Atkins (ECSO), Deputy Jason Donnelly (ECSO), Jack Reid (ECSO), Jake Lucas (ECSO), John Dosh (ECSO), Chad Mauldin (ECSO), Officer Blaine Welers (GPD), Officer Ben Cunningham (GPD), Lt. Chad Willhite (PPD), Sgt. Danny Harnett (PPD), Det. Kyle Skipper (PPD), Det. Charles Restifo (PPD), Det. John Cramer (PPD), Officer Drew Glass (PPD), Officer Kenneth McMahon (PPD), and Officer Kesley Isenberg (PPD).

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.