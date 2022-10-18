Escambia, Florida, Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested In Atmore In Domestic Violence Incident

October 18, 2022

An Escambia County, Florida, attempted murder suspect was arrested Tuesday in Atmore on a domestic violence charge.

Atmore Police responded to the 100 block of Marshall Avenue Tuesday morning where a woman told them that her boyfriend, 38-year old Jason Wayne Coleman of Pensacola, struck her and grabbed her by the neck. Officers said she suffered scratches on her neck and arms.

After Coleman was taken into custody, officers found that he was wanted for murder by the Escambia County (FL) Sheriff’s Office.

According to ECSO, Coleman has an outstanding warrant for attempted murder for a September 25 shooting on Rampart Way. An adult male was found outside a home with a single gunshot wound about 2:30 a.m. The victim in that shooting survived.

Coleman was charged by Atmore Police with domestic violence third degree and  booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center as a fugitive from justice pending an extradition hearing on the attempted murder charge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 