ECSO Responds To Fight At Ransom Middle School

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight Friday afternoon at Ransom Middle School.

The fight involving an unspecified number of students also involved the possible battery of a law enforcement officer, according to the ECSO.

There was no word any injuries that required medical transport.

The incident happened about 3:20 p.m.

The investigation is continuing.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.