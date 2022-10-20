ECSO Receives $549K Grant For Mental Health Services

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has received a $549,000 mental health grant.

The grant will fund three deputies that will work with mental health clinicians from Lakeview Center, forming two co-responder teams. The teams will work alongside mental health professionals for mental health-related calls, and to provide immediate care and resources for community members in their time of need.

This will not only provide individuals with mental health-specific responses, but it will also free patrol deputies to answer other calls for service, according to the ECSO.

The Sheriff’s Office applied for the grant earlier this year as part of ECSO Mental Health Wellness Unit, led by Colonel Mindy Von Ansbach Young. The unit provides support to employees at the ECSO and works in conjunction with local mental health providers. The co-responder unit is the latest addition to the ECSO’s mental health initiatives.

“Utilizing crisis-based services in combination with law enforcement responses will expedite care and minimize the likelihood of law enforcement arrests, baker acts, and marchman acts,” Young said.

The $549,000 will not only be used to train deputies but will also fund the employees’ salaries for three years.