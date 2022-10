Deputies Searching For Armed Bank Robbery Suspect In Escambia County

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an armed robbery suspect that held up a bank Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road, near North Davis Highway, shortly before 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.