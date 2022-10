CSX To Begin Work On Atmore Main Street Crossing Monday Night

CSX will begin work Monday night on the Main Street railroad crossing in Atmore.

Signage for semi trucks and visitors will be posted for detours. Local traffic is encouraged to navigate other local streets, according to the Atmore Police Department.

The crossing on Highway 21 at Highway 31 is the busiest vehicular crossing in Atmore.

No timeline for the completion of the work has been provided.

Stock photo.