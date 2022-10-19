Cantonment Man Charged With DUI, Felony Grand Theft Of A Stop Sign

A Cantonment man charged with DUI and felony grand theft for allegedly stealing a stop sign after crashing into it.

Dean Micah Hatcher, 20, was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage and grand theft of a stop sign.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a prowler complaint on Old Bridge Road in Cantonment. He arrived to find Hatcher behind the wheel of a red GMC truck that was idling stationary with the rear half of the vehicle in the road and the front half in a driveway. The deputy also observed two stop signs in the back of the truck, a ong with the street signs for the intersection of Annie Bell Drive and Earl Gene Road. One of the stop sign poles had paint transfer from the truck that was consistent with damage to the front of the truck, all according to an arrest report.

The deputy and a responding Florida Highway Patrol Trooper both noted in the report that they could smell the odor of alcohol on Hatcher’s breath. A field sobriety test was conducted, and he was placed under arrest. He was released on a $4,000 bond.

Under Florida law, the theft of any stop sign is a felony offense.