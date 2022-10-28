Cantonment Man Caught With Stolen SUV And Meth, ECSO Says

A Cantonment man was allegedly caught with a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Allen Geoghahan, 26, was charged with grand theft of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K at Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest road in reference to a reported DUI driver that was weaving in and out of lanes and almost striking several vehicles. Deputies caught up with Geoghahan at the fountain drink machine inside the store.

When deputies asked Geoghahan about the white GMC Yukon he was driving, he stated that he recently purchased it “from some guy” at a Muscogee Road convenience store for $800 as a trade for an ATV he was riding.

After Geoghahan was handcuffed, deputies reported locating the Yukon keys and two bags containing a total of 9.22 grams of methamphetamine in his pockets.

The vehicle had been reported from West Lee Street on October 16.