Cantonment Man Caught With Stolen SUV And Meth, ECSO Says

October 28, 2022

A Cantonment man was allegedly caught with a stolen vehicle and methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Jesse Allen Geoghahan, 26, was charged with grand theft of a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. He was released on a $5,000 bond.

Wednesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Circle K at Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest road in reference to a reported DUI driver that was weaving in and out of lanes and almost striking several vehicles. Deputies caught up with Geoghahan at the fountain drink machine inside the store.

When deputies asked Geoghahan about the white GMC Yukon he was driving, he stated that he recently purchased it “from some guy” at a Muscogee Road convenience store for $800 as a trade for an ATV he was riding.

After Geoghahan was handcuffed, deputies reported locating the Yukon keys and two bags containing a total of 9.22 grams of methamphetamine in his pockets.

The vehicle had been reported from West Lee Street on October 16.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 