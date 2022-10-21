Cantonment Man Arrested At Gunpoint After Ramming ECSO Vehicles

A Cantonment man was taken into custody at gunpoint after allegedly ramming his vehicle into two deputy vehicles in a Publix parking lot as they tried to arrest him on stalking warrants.

Russ Hines McNair, Jr., was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest with violence.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit was searching for McNair on outstanding warrants when they located him sitting in a Toyota Tundra in the parking lot of the Publix on Mobile Highway. Due to McNair’s previous history of fleeing from law enforcement, deputies pulled their vehicles in front of, and behind McNair’s vehicle, according to an arrest report. The emergency lights on both vehicles were activated.

McNair, 44, put his Tundra in reverse and rammed an unmarked ECSO Ford Explorer to the rear and drove forward into a marked ECSO vehicle, the report states. He then accelerated, causing his tires to spin, as he attempted to push the ECSO vehicle away.

McNair was then taken into custody at gunpoint.

He had multiple outstanding warrants for stalking and violating protective injunctions involving an adult female. Last Sunday and Monday, he sent the victim 42 text messages, called her 30 times and left several voicemails, according to court records. He also allegedly threatened to physically harm the victim.

McNair remained in the Escambia County Jail Friday without bond.