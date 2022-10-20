Cantonment Lodge Adopts Ransom Middle Teacher, Ernest Ward Middle

October 20, 2022

Cantonment Masonic Lodge #322 has adopted Ernest Ward Middle School and a teacher at Ransom Middle School as part of their “Adopt a School” and “Adopt a Teacher” programs.

During a Public Education and Citizenship Appreciation dinner, the Lodge honored Ernest Ward Middle Assistant Principal Tyvanna Boulanger. EWMS was adopted to help support their Positive Behavior Support program.

Ransom Middle teacher Trevor Webb was adopted as a first-year teacher.

Pictured top: The Cantonment Masonic Lodge recognized Ernest Ward Middle Assistant Principal Tyvanna Boulanger. Pictured below: Ransom Middle teacher Trevor Webb was adopted by the Lodge. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features 

 