Bicyclist Shot And Killed In Molino

A bicyclist was apparently shot and killed Thursday evening in Molino.

It was first reported that a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle about 5:40 p.m., but first responders arrived to discover that he had been shot, according to Morgan Lewis, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Cedartown Road southwest of Jahaza Road, near a bridge over Wilder Branch.

Lewis said the adult male suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The man’s death on the is being investigated as a homicide. There were no suspects in custody at last report from the ECSO.

The area were the man was on a remote stretch of the road with no nearby homes.

This developing story will be updated with any additional information.

