Bicyclist Shot And Killed In Molino

October 20, 2022

A bicyclist was apparently shot and killed Thursday evening in Molino.

It was first reported that a bicyclist had been struck by a vehicle about 5:40 p.m., but first responders arrived to discover that he had been shot, according to Morgan Lewis, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Cedartown Road southwest of Jahaza Road, near a bridge over Wilder Branch.

Lewis said the adult male suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The man’s death on the is being investigated as a homicide. There were no suspects in custody at last report from the ECSO.

The area were the man was on a remote stretch of the road with no nearby homes.

This developing story will be updated with any additional information.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 