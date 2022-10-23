Beulah Elementary Parents: New Car Rider Loop Opens On Monday
October 23, 2022
A new car rider loop opens Monday at Beulah Elementary School.
Students will no longer be dropped off in the parking lot area that has been used since the first of the school year; that area will only be for school buses and daycare vans and buses. Bus riders, daycare riders, and back gate walkers will be allowed on campus at 7:10 a.m.
Here are the complete procedures according to Beulah Elementary School:
- Morning car rider drop off starts at 7:00am. The tardy bell rings at 7:35am.
- Afternoon car rider line begins at 1:50pm. All students need to be picked up by 2:10pm.
- From Mobile Highway, turn onto Beulah Road. The line will get backed up if you enter from Beulah School Road.
- From Beulah Road, turn left onto Helms Road. Proceed on Helms Road until you arrive at the car rider loop entrance.
- Turn right into the car rider drop off lane. Cars will NOT be allowed to turn left into the car rider entrance.
- Follow the line around the car rider loop. We will only have one lane of cars. There will be NO passing while in the car rider line on school grounds.
- Once you have dropped off your child/children, exit left onto Helms Road. Exit by turning LEFT ONLY. (NO right turn out of the car rider lane.)
- Students need to enter and exit their vehicles from the right (passenger) side to ensure their safety while entering/exiting the vehicle.
