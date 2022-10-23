Beulah Elementary Parents: New Car Rider Loop Opens On Monday

A new car rider loop opens Monday at Beulah Elementary School.

Students will no longer be dropped off in the parking lot area that has been used since the first of the school year; that area will only be for school buses and daycare vans and buses. Bus riders, daycare riders, and back gate walkers will be allowed on campus at 7:10 a.m.

Here are the complete procedures according to Beulah Elementary School: