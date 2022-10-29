Atmore Woman Dies In Pickup Truck Crash

A single vehicle crash has claimed the life of an Atmore woman.

Patricia Allen Helton, 57, was fatally injured when the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado she was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch, and overturned about 2:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

She was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash on Bell Fork Road north of Robinsonville Road, or about eight miles outside Atmore. Troopers said she was not wearing a seat belt.

State troopers are continuing to investigate.