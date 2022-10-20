911, Communications Outages Reported In Escambia And Santa Rosa Counties

October 20, 2022

Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are saying that a due a state or regional communications outage for some carriers, some residents may have difficulty reaching 911.

In Escambia County, callers unable to reach 911 can:

  • Call Escambia County Emergency Communications at (850) 471-6310 or (850) 471-6300.
  • Go to their nearest fire station to report the problem.

“The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office has received information that telecommunication carriers are experiencing a major outage in the southern region of the US. Currently, our dispatch is not receiving calls consistently,” Jillian Durkin, public information office for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, said.

In Santa Rosa County, if 911 does not work, residents can call (850) 983-1131 for non-emergencies.

“If you are experiencing an emergency, please continue to call 911,” Durkin said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 