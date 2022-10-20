911, Communications Outages Reported In Escambia And Santa Rosa Counties

Officials in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are saying that a due a state or regional communications outage for some carriers, some residents may have difficulty reaching 911.

In Escambia County, callers unable to reach 911 can:

Call Escambia County Emergency Communications at (850) 471-6310 or (850) 471-6300.

Go to their nearest fire station to report the problem.

“The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office has received information that telecommunication carriers are experiencing a major outage in the southern region of the US. Currently, our dispatch is not receiving calls consistently,” Jillian Durkin, public information office for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, said.

In Santa Rosa County, if 911 does not work, residents can call (850) 983-1131 for non-emergencies.

“If you are experiencing an emergency, please continue to call 911,” Durkin said.