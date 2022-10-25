Man Charged With Attempted Homicide After Shooting His Wife In Byrneville, ECSO Says

A woman was shot by her husband during a domestic dispute Tuesday morning in Byrneville, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He has been charged with attempted homicide.

The shooting happened just after 8 a.m. in the 1200 block of McBride Road, near Byrneville Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 60-year man got into an argument with his 52-year old wife. He went outside with a handgun and began shooting back at the residence. One of the bullets struck the woman inside the home, according to investigators.

She was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital by MedStar Air Care 2.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available because he had not yet been booked into the Escambia County Jail.

Escambia County EMS and the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

Editor’s note: The incident did not occur at the home pictured behind the helicopter.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.