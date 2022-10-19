VFW Essay Contest Winners Named

Savanna Hudson has been named Northview High School’s winner of the Atmore VFW Post 7016 essay contest.

Second and third place winners of the “Why The Veteran Is Important” themed contest were Tyler Carach and Samantha Minchew. English teacher Vicki Baggett organizes the event for Northview, and selected teachers grade the essays.

They will now compete with other students from the area for scholarship opportunities.

Pictured: (L-R) Samantha Mitchell, Tyler Carach and Savanna Hudson. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.