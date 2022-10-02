Woman Killed In Chumuckla House Fire

A woman was killed in a house fire in Chumuckla Monday afternoon.

The was reported about 2 p.m. in the 8700 block of Chumuckla Highway bear Fellowship Lane.

A man was also evaluated for injuries but was not transported to the hospital.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. The woman’s name has not been released.

The Allentown, Jay, Pace, Skyline and Whiting Field fire department responded from Santa Rosa County, and the Cantonment and Molino stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.