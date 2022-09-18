Wahoos Drop Fifth Straight

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw their losing streak reach a season-high five games on Saturday night, falling 4-1 to the Biloxi Shuckers.

Marcus Chiu’s solo home run in the third was one of only three hits the Blue Wahoos managed all night, as a quality start from Cody Mincey (L, 5-7) was squandered by Pensacola’s struggling offense.

The Shuckers took a 2-0 lead in the second with back-to-back homers from Zavier Warren and Tristen Lutz, and answered Chiu’s home run with a solo blast from Nick Kahle in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead.

Nick Bennett (W, 7-11) established a new career high with 11 strikeouts over 7.0 dominant innings for Biloxi, allowing only Chiu’s home run and a J.D. Orr single in his final start of the year.

An RBI single from Jackson Chourio in the seventh stretched Biloxi’s lead to 4-1, and Harold Chirino (S, 3) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to help the Shuckers to their ninth straight win.

The Blue Wahoos play their final game of the regular season against the Shuckers on Sunday afternoon.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos