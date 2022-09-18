Wahoos Drop Fifth Straight

September 18, 2022

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw their losing streak reach a season-high five games on Saturday night, falling 4-1 to the Biloxi Shuckers.

Marcus Chiu’s solo home run in the third was one of only three hits the Blue Wahoos managed all night, as a quality start from Cody Mincey (L, 5-7) was squandered by Pensacola’s struggling offense.

The Shuckers took a 2-0 lead in the second with back-to-back homers from Zavier Warren and Tristen Lutz, and answered Chiu’s home run with a solo blast from Nick Kahle in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead.

Nick Bennett (W, 7-11) established a new career high with 11 strikeouts over 7.0 dominant innings for Biloxi, allowing only Chiu’s home run and a J.D. Orr single in his final start of the year.

An RBI single from Jackson Chourio in the seventh stretched Biloxi’s lead to 4-1, and Harold Chirino (S, 3) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth to help the Shuckers to their ninth straight win.

The Blue Wahoos play their final game of the regular season against the Shuckers on Sunday afternoon.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 