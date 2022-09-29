School Advisory Council: Vote For Tate Members, Northview And Ransom Seek Volunteers

September 29, 2022

Each school in Escambia County has a School Advisory Council.  Northview High School and Ransom Middle School are currently looking for volunteers, and Tate High School parents ar being e asked to vote on SAC members.

Northview High School

Northview High School is seeking volunteers for its 2022-2023 School Advisory Council. The council meets four times each year after school.  Interested parents and community members should call (850) 761-6000.

Tate High School

Tate High School currently has four open parent/guardian positions on their School Advisory Council. Tate parents/guardians are ask to vote four parents to join the 2022-2023 SAC. The online ballot closed at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 30. Parents, grandparents, and guardians of Tate students are allowed to vote.

Ransom Middle School

School Advisory Council applications are currently being accepted at Ransom Middle School. Applications are due by October 28.

