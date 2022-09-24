Ribbon Cutting Held For New Community Health Cantonment Location

Community Health Northwest Florida celebrated their new Cantonment facility Friday afternoon with a ribbon cutting.

CHNWFL recently moved from their location in the old Winn Dixie shopping center to a newly remodeled facility at 2400 North Highway 29, next to Whataburger.

Community Health CEO Chandra Smiley, Rep. Michelle Salzman and Escambia County Commissioner Lumon Man were among those taking part.

Community Health Northwest Florida provides compassionate medical care, regardless of circumstances or the ability to pay.

