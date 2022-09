Photo Gallery: See The Cruise In Benefit Car Show At Gonzalez UMC

A Cruise In Benefit car show was held Saturday at the Gonzalez United Methodist Church.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

The show benefited Tyler Penegar, a 29-year old cancer patient that has been approved for a trial program in Miami.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.