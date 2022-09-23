Person Reportedly Struck By A Vehicle In Winn Dixie Parking Lot

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning in the parking lot of the Winn Dixie in Cantonment.

The exact circumstances were not immediately clear surrounding the incident, which was reported about 1:08 a.m. A pickup truck with an open driver’s door was directly in front of the Winn Dixie entrance, while it appeared the victim was just to the south of the Ace Hardware Store.

Multiple Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene where one person reportedly suffered a leg injury.

All of the businesses in the shopping center were closed at the time.

Further details will be posted when available.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.