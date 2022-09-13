Molino Family Wakes To Find Man In Their Home

A Molino family woke up to find a man inside their home early on a recent early morning, and the suspect is now charged with burglary and assault.

Robert Lee Jones, Jr., 37, was charged with felony burglary of a residence while committing an assault, and aggravated assault with the intent to commit a felony.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that he woke to hear his dog barking, exited his bedroom and saw Jones standing in his living room. He yelled at Jones to leave, but Jones threw a dining room chair at the victim and missed, an arrest report states.

When Jones saw the dog, he ran out the backdoor of the Brickyard Road home, the report continues.

Deputies said the incident was witnessed by two other occupants of the home.

Jones told deputies that he went to the home during the early morning hours to tell the victim that his daughter went to jail earlier that day. He stated that he opened an unlocked backdoor and called out to the victim, but he denied entering the home.

According to the father, the daughter has actually been in jail for several months.

When arrested, deputies said Jones had a screwdriver in his pocket.

Jones remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $55,000.