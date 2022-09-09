High School Football Schedule (And Thursday Night Scores)

September 9, 2022

Here is the Friday and Saturday high school football schedule for the North Escambia area, along with some Thursday night scores:

FLORIDA

  • Northview at Tate
  • West Florida at Pace
  • Jay at Franklin County
  • Booker T. Washington at Milton
  • Gulf Breeze at Escambia
  • Navarre at Rickards
  • St. Stanislaus (Miss.) at Pensacola Catholic
  • Pensacola at Pine Forest (Saturday, 9 a.m.)

ALABAMA

  • Escambia County at St. Michael Catholic (Fairhope)
  • T.R. Miller at Jackson
  • W.S. Neal 41, Monroe County 12 (Thursday)
  • Cottage Hill Christian 20, Flomaton 20 (Thursday)
  • Banks Academy 23, Escambia Academy 12 (Thursday)

