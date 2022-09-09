High School Football Schedule (And Thursday Night Scores)

Here is the Friday and Saturday high school football schedule for the North Escambia area, along with some Thursday night scores:

FLORIDA

Northview at Tate

West Florida at Pace

Jay at Franklin County

Booker T. Washington at Milton

Gulf Breeze at Escambia

Navarre at Rickards

St. Stanislaus (Miss.) at Pensacola Catholic

Pensacola at Pine Forest (Saturday, 9 a.m.)

ALABAMA