Gulf Breeze Tops Tate (With Photo Gallery)

The Gulf Breeze Dolphins defeated the Tate Aggies in three straight sets Thursday night in Cantonment.

Gulf Breeze won 25-15, 25-13, 25-17.

Tate (8-12) will host Pensacola High (12-6) on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Gulf Breeze (14-3, 3-0) will host Choctaw (15-3) on Tuesday.

