Curtis William Finney

Curtis William Finney, 48, of Cantonment, FL, entered eternal rest with His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 11, 2022, after a short illness.

Curtis was born on July 9, 1974, to Preston Finney and Billie Jean Finney in Mobile, AL, and grew up in Daphne, AL. After graduating from Daphne High School, Curtis went on to obtain a Degree in Business from the University of West Alabama, in Livingston, AL. Curtis spent most of his career in sales and banking, including the past 13 years at Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola.

Curtis was a passionate and devoted man. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and gave his life to Jesus as a young man. This one decision transformed his life. He loved his family with all his heart and wanted to spend as much time as he could in the company of his family. Curtis loved his church. He served in various churches as a layperson, teaching numerous Sunday School and Discipleship classes and was currently a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Pensacola. Curtis had a hunger for the Bible and was a voracious reader. Curtis loved the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was a fan in the championship seasons and in the lean years. He loved talking Tide Football with anyone who would give him an audience, including his “famous” call to the Paul Finebaum show. Curtis enjoyed playing golf. He played as often as he had the opportunity, playing alongside friends and strangers.

Curtis made a difference in the lives of thousands of people. He underestimated the impact he made, but everybody knew Curtis. He brightened the room with his wit and humor, gladly serving others with every opportunity he had.

Along with his parents, Curtis is survived by his wife Linda Cain, son Taylor Finney, and daughter Rylee Cain. He is also survived by a host of relatives, and friends all over the country.

Visitation will be Friday, September 16, 2022 from 5:00-7:00pm and the Funeral Service will be at Noon on Saturday, September 17, 2022 with Bro. Tim Pernie officiating. Visitation and Funeral will be held at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 Hwy 29 South, Cantonment, FL 32533. Interment will follow at Pensacola Memorial Gardens, 7433 Pine Forest Rd, Pensacola, FL 32526.

The pallbearers will be Michael Hixon, Stewart Coffee, Michael Hollingsworth, Chris Dabney, Sean Ballard, Scott Duncan, Robert Woodfin, and Taylor Finney.

In lieu of Flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Chaddah Dance Company- on behalf of Rylee Cain Mission to share the gospel and bring awareness to Human Trafficking across the U.S., In His Steps, 6231 North W. St. Pensacola, FL 32505.