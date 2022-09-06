Construction Progressing On New Dollar General Stores In Molino, Walnut Hill

Construction is well underway on new Dollar General stores in Molino and Walnut Hill.

The Walnut Hill store is located at 7100 Highway 97, on the north side of the intersection of South Highway 99. The development was limited to 2.08 acres of a 4.12 acre property, including a 10,769 square-foot store with 43 parking spaces and a new driveway connection to Highway 97 directly across from South Highway 99.

The store near Molino is located at the corner of Highway 29 and Highway 196. The 10,640 square foot Dollar General is located on a 1.5 acre parcel with driveway access to Highway 196, not Highway 29.

At an Escambia County development review meeting in May, several area residents spoke out against the Molino area store. Most cited traffic concerns about the intersection, including several fatal accidents that have occurred. They also expressed that the store is not needed due to the proximity of other Dollar Generals on Highway 29, including at Molino Road 2.5 miles to the north and Neal Road four miles to the south.

Pictured top: The Dollar General Store under construction at Highway 97 and South Highway 99 in Walnut Hill. First two photos below show the store at Highway 29 and Highway 196 near Molino, and the bottom photo shows the Walnut Hill store as seen from South Highway 99. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Above: Molino area store.





Above: Molino area store, seen from Highway 29.

Above: Walnut Hill store, seen from South Highway 99.