Coming Sunday: Our 9/11 Museum, World Trade Center Site Photos

September 10, 2022

This Sunday, September 11, is the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

In late August, we took our NorthEscambia.com cameras to New York City. And this Sunday, we’ll take you on a photo tour of the National September 11 Memorial Museum and the memorial pools on the site of the World Trade Center towers.

Look for the photos Sunday morning, only on NorthEscambia.com.

Pictured: Ladder 3 in the National 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York City.  The truck’s crew was last known to be on the 35th floor of the North Tower when it collapsed. None survived.  NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

