Century’s Approval Of 151% Property Tax Increase Delayed By Absent Councilman

The Town of Century’s attempt to tentatively approve a budget and property tax increase were stalled Thursday night after one council member was a no show.

The town is proposing a property tax rate that is 151.68% increase over what’s known as the rolled back rate. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase.

The tax increase is so great that the state requires a unanimous vote of the body for approval, or a special referendum at the ballot box.

Council member Leonard White did not attend Thursday night’s meeting, and the council waited 30 minutes for his arrival.

Town Clerk Leslie Howington said she did not hear from White on Thursday, but he is employed at Century Correctional Institution where he is not allowed to have his phone for security reasons. She stated that she had been told that the prison had gone into a “class 2″ lockdown at noon Thursday while he was presumed to be at work.

Howington said she would check with the Florida Department of Revenue to determine how the town should proceed with a rescheduled hearing.

Pictured above: Council President Luis Gomez, Jr. (light blue shirt) waits for a meeting to being while three other council members pass the time on their phones Thursday night. They were waiting in hopes that council member Leonard White would arrive. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.