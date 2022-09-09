Century’s Approval Of 151% Property Tax Increase Delayed By Absent Councilman

September 9, 2022

The Town of Century’s attempt to tentatively approve a budget and property tax increase were stalled Thursday night after one council member was a no show.

The town is proposing a property tax rate that is 151.68% increase over what’s known as the rolled back rate. A millage rate higher than the rolled-back rate is defined by the State of Florida as a tax increase.

The tax increase is so great that the state requires a unanimous vote of the body for approval, or a special referendum at the ballot box.

Council member Leonard White did not attend Thursday night’s meeting, and the council waited 30 minutes for his arrival.

Town Clerk Leslie Howington said she did not hear from White on Thursday, but he is employed at Century Correctional Institution where he is not allowed to have his phone for security reasons. She stated that she had been told that the prison had gone into a “class 2″ lockdown at noon Thursday while he was presumed to be at work.

Howington said she would check with the Florida Department of Revenue to determine how the town should proceed with a rescheduled hearing.

Pictured above: Council President Luis Gomez, Jr. (light blue shirt) waits for a meeting to being while three other council members pass the time on their phones Thursday night. They were waiting in hopes that council member Leonard White would arrive. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “Century’s Approval Of 151% Property Tax Increase Delayed By Absent Councilman”

  1. William Reynolds on September 9th, 2022 3:01 am

    “The clerk should check her charter. Has to go on the ballot.”

    No. The proposed rate is under 1 mill, which is less than it was on the effective date of the charter.

    “There shall be no additional ad valorem tax levied on the citizens of the town above and beyond the ad valorem tax rate in effect on the effective date of this charter unless and until any increase recommended by the town council has been approved by the majority of the qualified electors of the town in a referendum called for such purpose.”

  2. Citizen on September 9th, 2022 2:57 am

    The clerk should check her charter. Has to go on the ballot.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 