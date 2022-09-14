Blue Wahoos Fall 7-2 To Biloxi Shuckers

After a successful two-week road trip to Chattanooga and Tennessee, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos began their final series of the regular season with a 7-2 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night.

Zach King (L, 2-6) blew past his previous Double-A high with nine strikeouts over 4.2 innings, but allowed a two-run double to Jackson Chourio and a solo homer to Garret Whitley as the Shuckers took an early lead and kept it for the remainder of the night.

Pensacola got on the board with a Bubba Hollins RBI double in the second and a Marcus Chiu RBI single in the fourth, but that was all they could muster against Biloxi starter Carlos Luna (W, 5-5).

The Shuckers broke the game open in the sixth, scoring four runs against Brady Puckett. Jason Lopez hit an RBI single and Corey Ray hit a two-run double to turn a 3-2 lead into a 6-2 lead. Chourio, a top Brewers prospect making his Double-A debut at just 18 years old, capped the inning with a sacrifice fly for his third RBI of the night.

Josan Mendez gave Pensacola 3.0 scoreless innings of relief, but the Blue Wahoos couldn’t manage any offense against Taylor Floyd and Ryan Middendorf as the two Biloxi relievers combined to close out the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Wednesday evening

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos