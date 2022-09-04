Bettie Till Webb

Bettie Till Webb, age 87 of Pensacola (Cantonment), Florida passed away peacefully on August 30, 2022. She was born in Georgiana, Alabama, but spent the majority of her life in the Pensacola area. Bettie was a corporate secretary at her family-owned business, Webb Electric Company. She has been a member of Liberty Church for many years.

Bettie was preceded in death by her mother, Viola McCrory Till; her father, Paul E. Till, Sr.; her brother, Paul E. Till, Jr.; her sisters, Wanda Ruth Till Sumrall and Elizabeth Till; and a grandson, Shawn Wesley Pugh.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 71 years, Jerry T. Webb; her daughters, Renee’ Webb Pugh and Melinda Webb Schwartz (David); her son, Daniel A. Webb (Jackie); granddaughters, Jennifer Pugh Nolan (Michael), Heather Schwartz Johnson (Ernie), Sheryl Schwartz Hanssen (Eric), Stephanie Webb Schwartz, and Kristy Webb Beauchamp (Daniel); grandsons, Justin David Schwartz (Taryn), Jason Webb Schwartz (Kristy), Jaymes Alan Webb (Savannah), and Clinton Thomas Webb (Junieth), step-grandson, Bryan L. Schwartz; 8 great granddaughters; and 7 great grandsons.

A visitation will be held at Liberty Church – Blue Angel Campus on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 from 10AM-11AM with service beginning at 11AM. A procession to Pensacola Memorial Gardens for the committal service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish please consider making a donation in Bettie’s name to Globe International or Covenant Care Hospice – West Florida Hospital.