General Election Ballots Headed To Military And Overseas Voters

September 26, 2022

The first vote-by-mail ballots for the November 8 general election are on the way to military and overseas voters, according to Escambia County Supervisor of Elections David Stafford.

Federal and state law require military and overseas ballots to be sent no later than 45 days prior to a federal election. Florida law establishes a window for mailing civilian ballots between 40 and 33 days prior to election day.Civilian ballots will be mailed no later than October 6 to those who have already requested them.

The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is October 29. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/vote-by-mail or call (850) 595-3900.

Escambia County voters can track the status of their vote-by-mail ballot in one of two ways: by signing up to receive e-mail or text messages, or by checking the status on our website. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/track-my-ballot for more information.

The deadline to register to vote before the November 8 General Election is October 11. Visit EscambiaVotes.gov/register-to-vote for more information.

