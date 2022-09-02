Eyes On Ian As It Heads Toward The Gulf
September 24, 2022
Tropical Storm Ian formed Friday night. It is strengthen as it heads into the Gulf and a Florida landfall next week.
The latest information and track are in the graphics on this page.
We are not in the cone, but pay attention through the weekend. We may see some adjustments in this forecast.
Comments
3 Responses to “Eyes On Ian As It Heads Toward The Gulf”
Its even worse now. Those noodles are all over the place.
Ivan did something like this and Ian is only missing the V…
REGARDING:
“Does CEMI know something the others dont?”
Everybody knows something others don’t.
It is possible the others know something CEMI or CEM2 or whoever doesn’t.
David for reasonable alternative explanations
Does CEMI know something the others dont?