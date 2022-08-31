Fire Damages Home In Barth

August 31, 2022

The cause of a structure fire in the Barth community is under investigation.

A passerby on Barth Road reported seeing flames coming from the home about a half mile off Highway 29 about midnight Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find a working fire that took about 40 minutes to completely extinguish.

There was no one home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

The Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office was called to investigate the cause of the blaze.

NorthEscambia.com stock photo, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 