By The Numbers: Escambia Voter Turnout Last Week Was 29%

Voter turnout in last Tuesday’s Primary Election was 29.06%.

There were 220,918 voters registered, and the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office reported counting 64,189 ballots.

More people voted early (13,292) or by mail (20,244) than voted in-person on election day (30,691).

The 2022 General Election is November 8. The deadline to register is October 11.