Escambia County Native Serving Navy In Nuclear Deterrence Mission

An Escambia County native native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.

Petty Officer 1st Class Crystal Moody joined the Navy six years ago.

“I joined the Navy for a better life,” said Moody. “I also joined for the financial security the military provides.”

Today, Moody serves as an aviation maintenance administrationman.

“My favorite thing about my job is that I get to work with people from many different backgrounds,” said Moody. “I also get to travel to a lot of places, which I love.”

Growing up in Pensacola, Moody attended Pine Forest High School and graduated in 2010,

“I am thankful for the NJROTC program at Pine Forest High School,” said Moody. “The leadership there is what started me on this journey and gave me a passion for the Navy.”

Now, Moody uses skills and values similar to those found in Pensacola to succeed in the Navy.

“My hometown taught me to have respect for the people I work with,” said Moody. “That has carried me a long way in my career. I also learned that we all come from different backgrounds. We all have different dreams and goals, but we’re all trying to accomplish the same mission.”

The Navy’s presence aboard an Air Force base in the middle of America may seem like an odd location given its distance from any ocean; however, the central location allows for the deployment of aircraft to both coasts and the Gulf of Mexico on a moment’s notice. This quick response is key to the success of the nuclear deterrence mission.

The Navy command consists of a Wing staff, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, and three Fleet Air Reconnaissance Squadrons: The “Ironmen” of VQ 3, the “Shadows” of VQ 4 and the “Roughnecks” of VQ 7.

STRATCOMMWING One employs more than 1,300 active-duty sailors and 100 contractors to provide maintenance, security, operations, administration, training and logistic support for the Boeing E-6 Mercury aircraft fleet, an airborne command post and communications relay based on the Boeing 707.

Their mission stems from the original 1961 Cold War order known as ‘Take Charge and Move Out!’ Adapted as TACAMO and now the command’s nickname, the men and women of TACAMO continue to provide a survivable communication link between national decision makers and the nation’s nuclear weapons.

The commander-in-chief issues orders to members of the military who operate nuclear weapons aboard submarines, aircraft or in land-based missile silos. Sailors aboard TACAMO E-6 Mercury aircraft provide the one-of-a-kind and most-survivable communication needed for this critical mission.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Serving in the Navy means Moody is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to the National Defense Strategy because we are a show of force around the world,” said Moody.

Moody and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest Navy accomplishment has been being named Sailor of the Year in 2021,” said Moody.

As Moody and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“For me, serving in the Navy is a sense of pride,” added Moody. “I feel good about how I contribute and give back. It’s really a sense of pride for me. I love it.”

Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anna-Liesa Hussey for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.