Dozens Receive Driver’s License Services In Century, Mobile Unit To Return

Despite heavy rain, Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford was pleased with the turnout for the Florida Licensing On Wheels (FLOW) mobile office in Century on Tuesday.

The event was a partnership between Lunsford and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles at the Billy G. Ward Courthouse on North Century Boulevard.

There were nine driver’s license and four identification transactions process Tuesday. In addition there were 24 tags processed, with others to be completed on Wednesday.

Lunsford said the FLOW mobile will return to Century later this year.

