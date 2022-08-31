Century’s Water Well Supplying Prison Suffers ‘Catastrophic’ Failure

The Town of Century water well that serves the Century Correctional Institution has suffered catastrophic failure, according to Mayor Ben Boutwell, focing the town to switch to a backup plan that has water flowing to the facility on Tedder Road.

“It’s just catastrophic. I mean it just failed,” Boutwell said of the town’s well. “But there is water going to the prison.”

The water is flowing through a permanent interconnect from Central Water Works to the Century water system that was completed in late May 2020 to provide a dependable water supply to the prison. The interconnect was installed after the town’s water well that was the sole water supply for the prison suffered a repairable failure in early May 2020. That forced the town to use two-inch fire hoses from a Central Water Works fire hydrant on the south side of Tedder Road to the prison on the north side of the road until a permanent solution was in place and the well was repaired.

The current well failure, according to the town, is much more severe. A shaft reportedly shattered into a dozen or more pieces and fell to the bottom of the well.

The backup water supply from Century Water Works has cost the town $17,000 so far, but the time period for that bill was not immediately known during a council workshop Tuesday night. Because the backup water supply is so expensive, the town is looking at options to restore their own water supply to the prison.

There are two other wells on Century’s water system, but neither can currently supply water to the prison due to elevation. The entire town is currently running off just one of those wells, because one, known as Well No. 2, has been out of service for around two years.

“What we’re doing is we’re bringing Well No. 2 back on, and we’re doing our sampling for it,” he said. The well must first pass bacteriological testing before the water can be used. “We have a booster pump that goes up Tedder Road to the prison. So that’s going to be our new backup. “We have Central until we can get our system up and running like we’re working out tails off to do.”

The mayor said he expects the bacteriological sampling will be done by September 9.

“Then we’ll be good to go until we find out where we are going to find $500,000 for a new well, or we find $60,000 for a new temporary well.”

Century Water Department Supervisor Heath Burkett said Tuesday night that the estimated $60,000 temporary well equipment could be a very short term solution that he’s been told might last anywhere from two months to two years.

Pictured: The Town of Century’s water tower at the Century Correctional Institution. NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.