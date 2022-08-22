ECSO Seeks Suspect In Gas Station Shooting

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting at a gas station midday Tuesday.

The shooting occurred about 11:45 a.m. at the Beacon store on Mobile Highway near New Warrington Road. The victim was shot several times and transported to an area hospital. An update on his condition was not available.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect and said he may be driving a silver Ford Mustang with front-end damage.

Deputies said the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.