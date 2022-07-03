Local July 4 Holiday Closures, Trash Pick Up Information

On Monday, July 4, the following will be closed and sanitation schedules will be as listed below.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller

Waste Services Administration

Supervisor of Elections Office

ECAT administrative offices

ECAT will only operate routes 59X, 64 Beach Jumper and the Pensacola Beach Trolleys on Monday, July 4. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.

EMERALD COAST UTILITIES AUTHORITY (ECUA)

ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday.

Residential sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for more information.

sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for more information. All ECUA commercial sanitation collections scheduled for Monday, July 4, were made on Saturday, July 2.

TOWN OF CENTURY

Century Town Hall will be closed. For utility emergencies, call (850) 256-3208.

CITY OF PENSACOLA

City of Pensacola administrative offices

City Hall

City of Pensacola community resource centers

Roger Scott Tennis Center

Exceptions:

Osceola Golf Course

CITY OF PENSACOLA SANITATION