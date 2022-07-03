Local July 4 Holiday Closures, Trash Pick Up Information
July 3, 2022
On Monday, July 4, the following will be closed and sanitation schedules will be as listed below.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
- Escambia County Board of County Commissioners – all departments
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller
- Waste Services Administration
- Supervisor of Elections Office
- ECAT administrative offices
- ECAT will only operate routes 59X, 64 Beach Jumper and the Pensacola Beach Trolleys on Monday, July 4. Normal operations will resume Tuesday.
EMERALD COAST UTILITIES AUTHORITY (ECUA)
- ECUA business offices will be closed on Monday.
- Residential sanitation collections for ECUA customers will be unaffected by the holiday and will be carried out as usual. Customers may contact ECUA Customer Service at (850) 476-0480 for more information.
- All ECUA commercial sanitation collections scheduled for Monday, July 4, were made on Saturday, July 2.
TOWN OF CENTURY
- Century Town Hall will be closed. For utility emergencies, call (850) 256-3208.
CITY OF PENSACOLA
- City of Pensacola administrative offices
- City Hall
- City of Pensacola community resource centers
- Roger Scott Tennis Center
Exceptions:
- Osceola Golf Course
CITY OF PENSACOLA SANITATION
- Customers will experience a change of schedule the week of Monday, July 4, which applies to garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup. This applies only to City of Pensacola Sanitation customers.
- Customers who normally receive service on Mondays will receive service on Tuesday, July 5.
- Customers who normally receive service on Tuesdays will receive service on Wednesday, July 6.
- Customers who normally receive service on Wednesdays will receive service on Thursday, July 7.
- Customers who normally receive service on Thursdays will receive service on Friday, July 8.
