Want To Run For Public Office In Escambia County, Century Or Pensacola? This Is Qualifying Week.

Want to run for public office this year in Escambia County, Century, or Pensacola? This is qualifying week.

Candidates begin qualifying for the 2022 Primary and General elections at noon Monday, June 10, according to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office. Qualifying will run through noon on Friday, June 17.

Local candidates will qualify in the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office located at 213 Palafox Place on the 2nd Floor. In addition, a qualifying officer from the Supervisor of Elections Office will be at Century Town Hall on Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to accept qualifying paperwork from Century council candidates.

Local offices that will appear on the 2022 ballot in Escambia County are:

Escambia County Commission – Partisan

Escambia County Commissioner District 2 and 4

Escambia School Board – Nonpartisan

Escambia School Board Member District 1, 2 and 3

Special Districts – Partisan

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 2, 4

Special Districts – Nonpartisan

Santa Rosa Island Authority

Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District

Groups 2 and 4 (and Group 3 for 2 year term)

Town of Century – Nonpartisan

Town Council Seats 3, 4 and 5

City of Pensacola – Nonpartisan

Mayor

City Council District 2, 4 and 6

Judicial – Nonpartisan

County Court Judge Groups 1 and 3