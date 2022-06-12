Want To Run For Public Office In Escambia County, Century Or Pensacola? This Is Qualifying Week.

June 12, 2022

Want to run for public office this year in Escambia County, Century, or Pensacola? This is qualifying week.

Candidates begin qualifying for the 2022 Primary and General elections at noon Monday, June 10, according to the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office. Qualifying will run through noon on Friday, June 17.

Local candidates will qualify in the Escambia County Supervisor of Elections Office located at 213 Palafox Place on the 2nd Floor. In addition, a qualifying officer from the Supervisor of Elections Office will be at Century Town Hall on Wednesday, June 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. to accept qualifying paperwork from Century council candidates.

Local offices that will appear on the 2022 ballot in Escambia County are:

Escambia County Commission – Partisan

Escambia County Commissioner District 2 and 4

Escambia School Board – Nonpartisan

Escambia School Board Member District 1, 2 and 3

Special Districts – Partisan

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 2, 4

Special Districts – Nonpartisan

Santa Rosa Island Authority

Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District
Groups 2 and 4 (and Group 3 for 2 year term)

Town of Century – Nonpartisan

Town Council Seats 3, 4 and 5

City of Pensacola – Nonpartisan

Mayor
City Council District 2, 4 and 6

Judicial – Nonpartisan

County Court Judge Groups 1 and 3

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 