Semi Overturns In I-10 Wreck, Spills Frozen Chickens Across The Road

Frozen chickens were scattered across I-10 in Escambia County following a semi wreck .

The 21-year old driver of a pickup truck entering I-10 at Scenic Highway lost control about 6:10 p.m. and collided with a semi-truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The semi collided with a concrete center median, causing the trailer loaded with frozen chickens to overturn and hit the Scenic Highway overpass. The chickens were spilled into the westbound lanes of I-10.

The pickup truck also collided with the wall of the overpass.

The occupants of the pickup truck were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The semi driver was not injured.

Photos: WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.