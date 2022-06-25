Pickup Crashes At Kingsfield Road Bridge

The driver of a pickup truck ran through a guardrail and crashed at the East Kingfield Road bridge over Eleven Mile Creek Friday afternoon.

It appeared the driver lost control, struck a guardrail and continued almost to the creek below the bridge, which is about a half mile east of Highway 297A.

The driver was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.